Transylvania University move-in comes during high heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students and their parents dealt with hot weather during move-in day at Transylvania University on Friday.

“It was terrible, it was the worst,” said first-year student Jackson Smith. “Just walking here from my residence hall - it was a nightmare.”

He’s kept a cold rag around his neck to try to keep cool.

Smith’s time spent outside though was decreased thanks to a team of students who helped to bring each and every student’s belongings inside.

“It's been miserably hot,” said Spencer Lorenz, who was one of those older students who helped to bring other student’s things inside. “I know most of us have changed into new sets of clothing just because of how sweaty we've been.”

Despite temperatures in the 90s, he was able to keep his energy up. He credits the camaraderie with other students for giving them the energy to keep going.

“Today has been warm, but we've been having our students take as many precautions as they can,” said university spokesperson Megan Moloney.

The university broke out the fans, water coolers, and even brought in an ice cream truck to help keep everyone cool, she said.

Students who were working were doing so in shifts, helping to keep them out of the heat for longer periods, she said. Many wore hats and sunscreen.

In addition, university officials are excited about a 4.5% increase in enrollment this year, topping 1,000 total students at the historic university.

