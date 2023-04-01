Watch Now
Transylvania women's basketball team goes undefeated, wins first ever NCAA Division III championship

Darron Cummings/AP
Transylvania players celebrate after winning the NCAA Women's Division 3 championship basketball game against Christopher Newport Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 15:19:43-04

DALLAS, Texas — The Transylvania women's basketball team are the 2023 NCAA Division III champions.

It was a battle of the undefeated as the Pioneers, coached by Juli Fulks, finished with a perfect record, 33-0, defeating Christopher Newport University, 57-52, on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. This is Translyvania's first championship in team history.

The team was lead by their seniors as guard Madison Kellione finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, guard Kennedi Stacy tallied eight points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, and forward Dasia Thornton had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Transylvania rallied back after being down by nine points in the first quarter, but their defense provided a spark as the team finished with 17 steals.

The Pioneers led by two at halftime and opened up a 13 point lead at one point in the third quarter. Despite Christopher Newport's comeback that eventually tied the game, Transylvania was able to seal the victory with clutch free throws and a great defensive performance.

