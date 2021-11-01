Travel experts: Preparing for holiday travel this year

(LEX 18) — Spooky season is officially over and that means it's time to turn our attention to holiday travel.

Travel experts say if you have not yet booked your flights for the holidays to do it as soon as possible to guarantee you have a seat and pay a decent price.

This year, travelers are also encouraged to work with a travel advisor who can help in stressful situations, and to use frequent flier points since it's easier to get refunds that way.

Triple-A recommends padding your trips with an extra day or two and checking flight status days in advance.

Above all, Triple-A says preparation is key this year.

"We like to say, pack the patience. I mean, it's just kind of a unique time, so some things are unavoidable or you just can't predict," said travel agency owner Lia Vincent.

"There's fewer flights that are going to be available for the holidays, so it's important to book as early as possible. Not only to save money but just to make sure you have a seat." says Triple-A spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Last month, the CDC warned unvaccinated Americans to delay travel until they're fully vaccinated. It's not likely that guidance will change before the holidays.

Travel experts also recommend a travel insurance policy that covers COVID-19, in case you get sick or need to cancel a trip last minute. You can also use websites to check how safe a place is before you get there.