Travel trailers from Louisiana arrive for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — 41 travel trailers have been placed in Perry County and more are on the way, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

"At least half of the trailers behind us are from Louisiana," said Beshear during a stop at Perry County Park on Tuesday.

Louisiana offered to give Kentucky up to 300 trailers for free, which has allowed Kentucky to scale its intermediate housing program for eastern Kentucky families.

"One of these new trailers can range anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000. These trailers from Hurricane Ida — from Louisiana — are being given to us free of charge," said Beshear. "It costs about $4,000 to transport them. So, [it's] a huge saving to the Commonwealth."

The need for trailers is significant. Beshear said 299 people have already been placed into 179 trailers and about 900 Kentucky families are on the sign-up list too.

Although the trailers are a good solution for intermediate housing, Beshear said they are not the long-term solution.

"20 years from now, we don’t want to see eastern Kentucky residents living in them," said Beshear.

Sen. Brandon Smith, who has been pushing for housing solutions in eastern Kentucky, said that hearing that statement from the governor makes him happy. He wants to rebuild homes in his communities.

"I don’t want my district to be the trailer park capital of the world. I think people deserve better. A lot of people lost beautiful homes and I want them to know this is just a segue to get you back to that beautiful home," said Smith.

However, he is happy the trailers are available for people during the rebuilding phase. He said there are flood survivors out there still living in tents, cars, and flood-damaged homes.

"I can think of a face for every one of [the trailers]," said Smith. "I know a lady right now with 5 children that will jump on the chance at this."