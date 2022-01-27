Travel trailers on the way to western Kentucky for tornado survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday marks another step forward for tornado recovery.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning that at least 14 families in western Kentucky will get keys to medium-term housing.

Beshear says the state has purchased 200 of the 2021 or 2022 model trailers that will be available for survivors.

"Travel trailers again provide everybody a little more space," Beshear said. "And space that will feel like it's theirs during these months until they can move back in a rebuilt home and provide a safe place for the time being."

The first trailers will go to families with school-aged or younger children.

Beshear says they will also be available for survivors at Kentucky State Parks or living in hotels outside their home community.

"It's not like other disasters where you can place people in other homes or apartments in those communities," he added.

Beshear said these can be placed on the family's property or rental property with the landowner's approval. It can also go on public property if local officials approve. While families and communities keep cleaning up and moving forward, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says this is another example of that.

"That night in the dawn of December 11th, we saw that unforgiving mother nature," he said. "But now we see that inspiration of renewal."

The first 20 trailers will be in Mayfield and Dawson Springs. The Governor's office added the state is paying for the trailers, which range in cost from $28k-$46k.

"The Governor has launched this program very quickly in terms of giving the survivors that do not qualify for the FEMA program, this is the Commonwealth's sheltering program," said Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Dossett and Beshear say people in affected areas have to be registered with FEMA and the deadline is Feb. 11. Click here to learn how to register.