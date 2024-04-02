Watch Now
Trees down on multiple roads in Clark County

Clark County Road and Solid Waste Departments/Facebook
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 02, 2024
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday morning's line of storms that rolled through central Kentucky left behind a lot of damage in Clark County.

The Clark County Road and Solid Waste Department shared a lot of photos on it's Facebook page.

Officials confirm more than 50 trees down across the county. They report clean-up will take several days.

Officials ask people with downed trees to avoid dragging limbs or trees into the country right of way from other areas.

You can call Winchester dispatch to report downed trees and lines at (859) 355-5322.

