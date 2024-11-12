Watch Now
Trial dates officially set for 3 suspects in the Crystal Rogers case

(LEX 18) — Courts documents obtained by LEX 18 on Tuesday reveal the official trial dates for the three suspects in the Crystal Rodgers case.

Steven Lawson will stand trial in Warren County beginning on Feb. 11, 2025 while the trials of Joseph Lawson and Brooks Houck will begin on June 24, 2025 also in Warren County.

Houck is charged with the murder of Crystal Rodgers nine years ago. LEX 18 previously reported that her body was never discovered.

Father and son Steven and Joseph Lawson are accused of assisting Houck in the crime.

