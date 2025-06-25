TRIAL DAY 1: Crystal Rogers murder trial begins 10 years after her disappearance

TRIAL DAY 1: Wednesday, June 25

Nearly 10 years after Crystal Rogers disappeared, the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck and another man charged, Joseph Lawson, is underway.

LEX 18 in the courtroom reported that prosecutors revealed new information during their opening statement in the trial. Wednesday morning, prosecutors told the jury that before Crystal disappeared, Houck's mother, Rosemary, had asked one of Houck's workers if he could find someone to "get rid of Crystal."

Prosecutors went on to ask the jury to use common sense and said that Crystal died at the hands of a "cruel murderer." They believe that the 35-year-old mother of five died at the Houck family farm the night of July 3, 2015.

According to LEX 18 reporting, the state said that Houck took her to the farm under the appearance of a romantic date night, but instead was killed on that night.

The defense stated to the jury that there is no evidence on cause of death or where Crystal may have been killed.

Notably, Houck has been charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence in connection to the case. Joseph Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

LEX 18 will have up-to-date information daily as the trial continues.