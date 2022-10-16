Watch Now
News

Actions

Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure

Clown Killing Florida
HANDOUT/AP
FILE - This photo provided by Palm Beach County Sheriff's office shows Sheila Keen Warren. The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time. Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, that they had found a “clown sighting file.” (Palm Beach County Sheriff's office/Palm Beach Post via AP)
Clown Killing Florida
Posted at 12:54 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 12:54:16-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.

Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren on Wednesday that they had found a “clown sighting file.”

Defense attorneys had been demanding the file but prosecutors had been saying they didn’t have it.

The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or phone numbers of 40 other leads.

Keen Warren has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps