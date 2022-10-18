Trial starts for man accused of killing motorcyclist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and killing a motorcyclist started Tuesday.

Matthew Starling faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for his part in a 2020 crash that killed 25-year-old Daezon Morgan.

Prosecutors said Starling was drunk and caused the crash that killed Morgan.

Meanwhile, the defense said the crash was nothing more than a tragic accident.

Prosecutors explained Starling had a blood alcohol level of .078 and his inebriated state caused the wreck that took Morgan's life.

But the defense argued several first responders said Starling's behavior that night wasn't that of an intoxicated person.

"One of the first responders will tell you that Matthew did not appear to be under the influence and that he did not detect the smell of alcohol on Matthew's breath," said Starling's lawyer.

The prosecution said body cam footage from that night also shows Starling smoking a cigarette after the wreck.

They argued this along with social distancing protocol at the time would've made it hard for officers to detect the smell of alcohol.

"There is reason to eliminate the smells from his car," said Morgan's wife Sondra.

Morgan's wife Sondra was the first person the prosecution called to the stand.

Morgan was one of the first people prosecution called to the stand. She backed up her late husband when the defense questioned if he was properly certified to drive a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

"During covid I'm not sure. I know he was working on a lot of things with the county clerk but there was a lot of shutdowns going on," Morgan testified.

The trial is set to continue Tuesday.