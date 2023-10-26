Triangle Park ice rink set to open next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A downtown favorite is just a week away from returning.

The ice rink at Triangle Park is set to open on Friday, Nov. 3. Leaders say the recent warmer weather has actually pushed things back just a bit. While the sun has hit directly on the ice, some of the ice has melted, meaning it's not quite ready.

"Even on those days when it's kind of warm by the time the sun goes in, 4:30 or 5, the rink can usually harden back up," said Laura Farnsworth with the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

Even in November, when it can be somewhat mild during the day, she credits those cooler nights that help the ice.

"We have over 55,000 skaters and guests that come down every year to take a spin on the ice," Farnsworth said.

Still, Farnsworth says there are plenty of things to look forward to once the rink opens up next week. While we might be enjoying the warm weather now, that feeling of the holiday spirit is just around the corner.