Trick-or-treat times across central, southeastern Kentucky for 2022

Andy Carpenean/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dressed-up as a pirate Vance VomBaur leaves the doorstep of a house while trick-or-treating in a Laramie, Wyo. neighborhood Wednesday October 31, 2007. (AP Photo/Laramie Boomerang, Andy Carpenean)
Posted at 2:20 PM, Oct 10, 2022
(LEX 18) — It's that time of the year again!

Halloween is coming up on Monday, October 31, so to help you prepare, we have compiled a list of trick-or-treat times.

Below are some trick-or-treat times throughout central/southeastern Kentucky.

  • Lexington/Fayette County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Georgetown/Scott County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Nicholasville/Jessamine County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Versailles/Woodford County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Paris/Bourbon County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Winchester/Clark County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Barbourville/Knox County: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Berea/Richmond/Madison County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Corbin: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Flemingsburg/Fleming County: Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Frankfort/Franklin County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Lawrenceburg/Anderson County: Trick or Treat at the Park - Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the City Park at the American Legion
  • London/Laurel County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Monticello/Wayne County: Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Morehead/Rowan County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Somerset/Pulaski County: Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (countywide until 9:00 p.m.)
  • Williamsburg/Whitley County: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This list is subject to change and is updated frequently. If you know of any trick-or-treat times that are not included on this list, send an email to webcontent@wlex.tv.

Report a typo

