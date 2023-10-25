Trick-or-treat times across central, southeastern Kentucky for 2023

(LEX 18) — It's that time of the year again!

Halloween is coming up on Tuesday, October 31, so to help you prepare, we have compiled a list of trick-or-treat times.

Below are some trick-or-treat times throughout central/southeastern Kentucky.



Lexington/Fayette County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Georgetown/Scott County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nicholasville/Jessamine County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Versailles/Woodford County: Tuesday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Paris/Bourbon County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Winchester/Clark County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Barbourville/Knox County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Berea/Richmond/Madison County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Corbin: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (residential), 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Main Street event)

Flemingsburg/Fleming County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Frankfort/Franklin County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hazard/Perry County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hindman/Knott County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lawrenceburg/Anderson County : Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. (residential), Trick or Treat at Legion Park - Saturday, October 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

London/Laurel County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monticello/Wayne County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Morehead/Rowan County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Somerset/Pulaski County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (countywide until 9:00 p.m.

City of Burnside: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. City of Eubank: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. City of Ferguson: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. City of Science Hill: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Williamsburg/Whitley County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This list is subject to change and is updated frequently. If you know of any trick-or-treat times that are not included on this list, send an email to webcontent@wlex.tv.