Trick-or-treat times across central, southeastern Kentucky for 2023

Posted at 3:17 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 15:17:46-04

(LEX 18) — It's that time of the year again!

Halloween is coming up on Tuesday, October 31, so to help you prepare, we have compiled a list of trick-or-treat times.

Below are some trick-or-treat times throughout central/southeastern Kentucky.

  • Lexington/Fayette County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Georgetown/Scott County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Nicholasville/Jessamine County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Versailles/Woodford County: Tuesday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Paris/Bourbon County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Winchester/Clark County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Barbourville/Knox County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Berea/Richmond/Madison County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Corbin: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (residential), 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Main Street event)
  • Flemingsburg/Fleming County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Frankfort/Franklin County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Hazard/Perry County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Hindman/Knott County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Lawrenceburg/Anderson County: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. (residential), Trick or Treat at Legion Park - Saturday, October 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • London/Laurel County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Monticello/Wayne County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Morehead/Rowan County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Somerset/Pulaski County: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (countywide until 9:00 p.m.
    • City of Burnside: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • City of Eubank: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • City of Ferguson: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    • City of Science Hill: Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Williamsburg/Whitley County: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This list is subject to change and is updated frequently. If you know of any trick-or-treat times that are not included on this list, send an email to webcontent@wlex.tv.

