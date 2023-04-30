Watch Now
Truck catches fire while driving in Rockcastle County

Poster image - 2023-04-30T172610.716.jpg
Mount Vernon Fire Department
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 30, 2023
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A truck caught on fire Friday morning in Rockcastle County, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

A video was posted to the Mount Vernon Fire Department's Facebook page.

In the video, you can see the truck passing through town with flames coming out near the tire.

The driver tells us the truck began malfunctioning, causing them to lose control of the horn, brakes and seeing smoke before the flames started.

They were able to pull off the road and come to a stop as firefighters caught up.

The truck is a total loss, but the driver is okay.

