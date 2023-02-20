Watch Now
Truck crashes into house in Lexington, no one injured

A truck crashed into a house on Carlisle Avenue Monday afternoon in Lexington. The driver was not injured, and the home was searched but no one was found.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:51:33-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A truck crashed into a house on Carlisle Avenue Monday afternoon in Lexington.

According to Lexington Fire Major Dickie Roberts, there was significant structural damage to the home, and it will require shoring.

The driver was not injured. Firefighters say the home was searched but no one else was found inside.

Officials say once the vehicle is moved from the house, they will search again but as of now, it looks like the home was unoccupied.

