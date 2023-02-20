Truck crashes into house in Lexington, no one injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A truck crashed into a house on Carlisle Avenue Monday afternoon in Lexington.

According to Lexington Fire Major Dickie Roberts, there was significant structural damage to the home, and it will require shoring.

DEVELOPING: Video from a neighbor's camera shows the moment a truck hit a house on Carlisle Avenue this afternoon.



Firefighters say the home has significant structural damage to it, but thankfully, no one was inside at the time. The driver was not hurt.



The driver was not injured. Firefighters say the home was searched but no one else was found inside.

Officials say once the vehicle is moved from the house, they will search again but as of now, it looks like the home was unoccupied.

