Truck crashes into O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vehicle crashed into O’Reilly Auto Parts on Arlington Drive Thursday morning.

According to Paris Police, a 30-year-old Lexington man cut across the median into eastbound lanes and crashed into the auto parts store.

Witnesses describe speeding as a factor in the crash.

The man told police he accidentally hit the gas pedal and over corrected.

The damage to the store was significant but no one was injured.

The man was cited for not having a valid Kentucky driver’s license. Impairment was determined to not be an issue in the crash.