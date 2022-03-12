Truck driver says he saw several accidents on I-75 due to sudden winter weather

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday's winter weather has some truck drivers urging everyone on the roadways to pay attention and stay safe. Friday night's ice led to some slick roads earlier Saturday morning, including out on Interstate 75.

The sudden drop in temperatures and snowfall overnight led to some slippery roads in and around Madison County.

Waynesburg driver, Mike Lindsay, shared, “Just be safe out there because roads are slick in places.”

Many 18-wheeler truck drivers in this county say they spent the night in their trucks as the snow fell.

Fidsom Bahta, a truck driver from Columbus, Ohio, said, “I never expected it to be like this because it was over, I thought it was almost over. You know it’s crazy.”

Other truck drivers were out on the roads. One driver traveled I-75 early Saturday from Minneapolis heading down to Atlanta. He says he stopped in Madison County to get his truck repaired after another car slid into his truck.

That driver, Tyrell Perkins, who is from Atlanta said, “Somebody hit me yesterday – they took my whole front bender off on the way down a car spent out in front of me three, four times. It’s crazy out people got to be safe.

He says he wasn’t the only driver on Interstate 75 involved in an accident this Saturday morning.

“If you keep going down 75 north going back, you’ll see five, six more accidents within the next 20-30 miles. You know coming here cars were on the side of the road, so…in ditches trucks turned over, it’s bad out,” says Perkins.

Now, as the ice remains on the roads, he’s urging other drivers to pay attention and stay safe.

Perkins says, “It’s bad out here. We can only stop so fast. So, when truckers drive slow. In this type of weather, go 10, 20 miles. The object is to get home. So just be safe.”

On his way back down I-75 he says all the drivers on the road want to make it home safely.