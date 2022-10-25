Watch Now
Truck drives into Georgetown Waffle House

LEX 18
Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 25, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pickup truck drove into a Georgetown Waffle House today.

The Georgetown Fire Department says that no one was injured and business will be shut down until structural assessments and repairs are made.

Officers say, according to the owners of the vehicle, the truck was just bought from Dan Cummins and started rolling into the restaurant after being parked. They had backed into a parking spot opposite the building and say they were inside eating when it happened.

While LEX 18 was on the scene, the truck was seen being pulled out from the building.

