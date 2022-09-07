Watch Now
Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor race

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Former United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks to reporters before the start of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 7:27 AM, Sep 07, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft has launched her campaign for Kentucky governor. She said Wednesday that the state’s “best days are ahead.”

"Dear Kentuckians, My name is Kelly Craft. I am running for Governor of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky," said an open letter on her website.

Craft joins a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year.

Craft has spent years cultivating connections within the GOP. She and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates.

Now as she herself becomes a candidate for office, she has some advantages. She can tap into her family’s wealth to help finance her campaign. And she can point to her resume as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada and the United Nations.

