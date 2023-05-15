Trump joins AG Daniel Cameron for tele-rally with Election Day almost here

LEX 18 — Former President Trump took part in a tele-rally Sunday, supporting Daniel Cameron’s campaign for governor of Kentucky.

The 10-minute long phone call comes less than 48 hours before the start of voting on primary day.

“I’m calling to talk about your state’s critically important primary election,” Trump said. “Daniel Cameron has been a friend of mine for a long time.”

Trump has been “intimately” focused on helping Cameron win in the primary, Cameron said.

“He has doubled down on that support,” Cameron said.

Speaking for about 5 minutes, the former president repeated common talking points that we’ve heard from the Cameron campaign

Trump said Cameron would be strong on the economy, which recent polls have shown is top of mind for Republican voters.

He added Cameron would protect coal miners, communities, and parents rights.

“He will keep men out of women's sports, one of the ridiculous things when you hear it,” Trump said.

Trump stressed that Cameron will defeat Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in a general election.

“Get out and vote for Daniel because he is going to take you to levels you haven't seen in a long time,” Trump said.

The tele-rally was held on the same night new Emerson College/Nexstar Media polling was released showing Cameron with a 15 point lead over his nearest competitor, Kelly Craft.

She was joined by Senator Ted Cruz at a rally in Richmond on Saturday

“She’s a fighter and this is a time when we need a fighter in the governor's mansion and I'm proud to stand with Kelly,” Cruz said.

The Cameron/Trump tele-rally did not go off without a hitch, many people who had joined the call were kicked off by it multiple times around the time it was set to start.