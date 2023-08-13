Watch Now
News

Actions

Trump's Iowa state fair spectacle clouds DeSantis as former president is joined by Florida officials

Donald Trump
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Donald Trump
Posted at 10:04 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 22:04:18-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gone was the helicopter, but Donald Trump is renewing his reputation for defying norms and creating a mega-celebrity’s spectacle at the Iowa State Fair.

In fewer than two hours Saturday on the steaming fairgrounds in Des Moines, Trump attracted thousands of sweating, chanting supporters to his stops at the Iowa Pork Producers tent, a baby farm animal exhibit and a popular Grand Concourse pub.

All the while, Trump not-so-subtly tried to set himself apart from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival with five months until Iowa’s leadoff caucuses and who was on the fairgrounds at the same time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth