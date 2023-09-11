Trusted Company, the last known living daughter of Secretariat, dies at 34

COCHRANTON, Pa. (LEX 18) — The last known living daughter of Secretariat, Trusted Company, has reportedly died. She was 34 years old.

The news was reported online by Patricia McQueen, a photographer and journalist who had been following Secretariat's legacy and impact.

Bev Dee, the owner of Bright Futures Farm in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, had been taking care of Trusted Company since 2018. Earlier this year, LEX 18's Nancy Cox and photojournalist Cameron Varner traveled to Pennsylvania to meet with Bev and Trusted Company. Watch that story here.

"When people come, she's the first one they go to and she gets more attention than everybody else when they get visitors," Dee told us at the time. "Oh, they hugged her, they cried. Hugged her some more, fed her a lot of treats, but she just had an impact I never thought she'd have."

Dee says she hopes people will continue to support the other dozen senior horses at the farm, two of which were Trusted Company's herdmates. She says there are also a dozen senior cats that need special care. Go to https://brightfuturesfarm.org/ for more information.