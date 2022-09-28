TSA demonstrates protocol for traveling with firearms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we near the holiday travel season, TSA has a reminder for anyone thinking of taking a gun on a flight.

Yes, you can take a firearm through the airport, with the proper requirements.

"We don't have an issue with people traveling with a firearm as long as it is packed correctly and not accessible on the flight," said TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell.

Howell said it all starts when you're packing.

All firearms should be completely unloaded, the ammunition is stored separately, and everything should be packed away in a hard-coated case with padding and a lock.

But don't even think about taking a firearm through security.

All firearms must be checked with the airline once you arrive.

"The airline will give you a card. It lets them know you are traveling with a firearm," said Howell.

Once you've placed the airline declaration inside, it is important to make sure you secure your locks.

"That is the last time you will see your gun until you reach your destination," said Howell.

Howell said trying to take a gun, even if it's properly stored, through TSA or taking a gun without the proper airline declarations can lead to legal consequences.

In all of last year, security at Kentucky airports found 119 firearms.

Last year airport workers found 22 guns at Bluegrass Airport.

11 firearms have already been discovered in 2022.