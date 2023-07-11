TSA reports record number of firearms seized at checkpoints nationwide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the first half of 2023, TSA has reported 3,251 firearms detected at security checkpoints around the country. That's up from 3,053 during the same period last year. TSA's regional spokesperson for Kentucky, Mark Howell, says it's not an issue that people are packing their firearms but how they’re brought on.

“We want passengers to know that they can take a firearm with them when they travel, as long as it's packaged properly and it's not accessible during the flight. So, if you pack it in a hard-sided case with the padding, making sure that the firearm is completely unloaded, clearing it to the airline which is a very important step — if you don't do that you can get into trouble,” says Howell.

He explains that people who bring firearms into security checkpoints will be met with law enforcement who will decide if they'll be cited or arrested based on local laws. TSA can also file a civil penalty which can be as much as $15,000.

Howell says, "A lot of unintentional things can happen for bringing that firearm...an honest mistake could really cost you. It could cost you up to $15,000 in civil penalties, as well as court cost if local law enforcement decides to charge you or cite you for bringing that to the checkpoint as well."

Firearm discoveries have also gone up in Kentucky at its five major airports. In 2018, 75 firearms were seized, 73 in 2019, 58 in 2020, 119 in 2021, and 116 in 2022.

Howell adds, "So far, for the same time period this year, January 1st through June 30th, we've had a total of 51.”

The agency released the top 10 airports for firearms in 2022 — with airports in Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston taking the lead. Howell says Kentucky has also seen some other unusual items at checkpoints that are important to store properly.

He explains, "You'll see a lot more of your alcohols, of your bourbons, a lot of souvenir items like horseshoes — which people pick up as a souvenir to take home and they forget to put those in their checked luggage. So, a lot of things are allowed to be taken in checked luggage — with the exception of your flammables, explosives, and anything that could be catastrophically dangerous on-board an aircraft.”

Howell says it's always important to check what you have on you before you come through TSA checkpoints because it could cost you.

The TSA does have an app and website where travelers can check out what is and isn't allowed on board and how to properly store certain items. You can check out the "My TSA" app or visit www.TSA.gov.

