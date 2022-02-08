Watch
Driver dies in Tuesday morning Nicholasville collision

Posted at 4:20 PM, Feb 08, 2022
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A driver has died in a collision in Nicholasville Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency services responded to an injury collision at around 9:30 a.m. on N. Main Street at Duncan. They learned the driver of a Nissan Sentra crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a dump truck that then hit a utility pole.

Nicholasville Police Department reports that initially, the injuries of the driver appeared to be non-life-threatening. They later received word from the hospital the driver of the Nissan suffered internal injuries and died.

NPD reported this as the second deadly traffic collision of the week.

