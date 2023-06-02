Turn Up Jam coming to Rupp Arena, featuring other Hip-Hop artists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Turn Up Jam is heading to Lexington this summer, along with other Hip-Hop artists for a one-night-only event.

The event presented by Myta Entertainment will be on August 26 at Rupp Arena.

Headlining the event is Jeezy, joined by Boosie Bad Ass on stage.

Turn Up Jam will showcase rising stars including Big Boogie, Nardo Wick, Sexy Redd, and Sukihana.

A general purchase will be available on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. on RuppArena.com.

Tickets will also be available from June 7 at 10:00 a.m. to June 8, 10:00 p.m., with presale code: TURNUP.

