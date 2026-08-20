Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky; winners yet to come forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Aug. 19 drawing. One ticket was sold at Paris City Club, located at 428 Main St. in Paris, while the other was sold at Village Market, 7500 Oakbrook Drive in Florence.

The winning numbers were 10, 21, 58, 61 and 64, with Powerball 17.

Lottery officials said winners of physical tickets should sign the back of their ticket and store it in a secure location. Prizes can be claimed at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville, and winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $68 million. The next drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. Saturday.

Kentucky Lottery officials also reminded players that two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold during March drawings remain unclaimed.

One ticket was sold March 14 at Casey's General Store, 315 S. Main St. in Franklin. The other was sold March 21 at Circle K, 2175 Russellville Road in Hopkinsville.