Two abandoned dogs rescued by Mercer County Animal Shelter after months

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two dogs that were badly malnourished were rescued by Mercer County Animal Control. Investigators say they were left in an abandoned house for months. One dog out loose on the property, another caged in a shed.

The county’s Animal Control Officer, Shanna Matheny says, "We opened it up, and there he was. I didn't think he was alive, to be honest. He was just bones. It was really, really sad."

Neighbors made the call - Animal Control urges people to call as soon as they see something and not wait.

"If you're not sure, call anyways. Just... call,” says Matheny.

Michael and Katrine Cain, a husband and wife, now living in Casey County are both charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Chief Deputy Wes Gaddis says, "Their excuse to me was that life just kinda got in the way, they moved from that residence and the dogs were forgotten about."

Both dogs are being seen by a veterinarian right now, but the recovery could take months.

"One of the animals, they admitted, was used for fighting purposes, breeding and fighting," said Gaddis.

The couple faces charges for that as well.

Deputies say that Mercer County's community comes together during tough times. Now, they are calling on the community to help with these animals’ veterinary bills, food, and other needs in any way that they can.

"As of right now, we had reached out through Facebook and people have started donating money, they've started donating food, and I anticipate a lot more donations to come in."

Once these dogs are back on their feet, the Mercer County Animal Shelter hopes to get them adopted or get into a good rescue. This animal control officer has one message for the community, "Take care of your animals. Food, water, and shelter.”

These leaders remain hopeful for these dogs’ futures. More donations can be made on Venmo at the mercer county sheriff’s link @bluelineservices you can also check them out on Facebook.