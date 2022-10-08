Two arrested at Lexington daycare, facing abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two women were arrested Thursday at Tots' Landing Learning Center on Gulfstream Drive in Lexington.

21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were the women arrested.

While details are unclear, police say they believe the women left a one-year-old child with someone they had reason to believe had hurt the child and failed to report the suspected child abuse.

According to arrest records, both women have been charged with criminal abuse in the 2nd degree and failure to report child neglect.

Police also claim that Kavanaugh deleted evidence.

We're told that the daycare location is temporarily closed but the owner declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.