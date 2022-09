LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting outside Fayette Mall on August 22.

Dayron Parks, 22, and Marquis Tompkins, 23, were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Parks was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

Tompkins was arrested on Thursday and is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.