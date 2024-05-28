Two arrested in connection to shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Lancaster on Monday around 6:36 a.m.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, they responded to the area of Sunset Avenue, where they found 23-year-old Kristopher Honrine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Honrine was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated.

Police say within minutes, they located and took into custody 22-year-old Glalyn Harrison and 26-year-old Avery Green.

Harrison is charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and Green is facing menacing and terroristic threatening charges.