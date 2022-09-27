Two Black women make history in new roles as commonwealth's attorney and county attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear appointed Kimberly Baird as the Commonwealth's Attorney for Fayette County. It's the first time a Black woman has held that position.

Baird says, "I’ve always, always wanted to be a mentor to people in the community. And so, for them to see that there's an African American woman in this position, is just fantastic, and I hope that it will cause others to strive to, to reach for the stars too."

Kimberly Baird

Baird will be sworn in this week. After 26 years as a prosecutor, she says her work has always been for fairness and that will continue.

"So that's my philosophy and always what I wanted people to know, and that's what I’ll continue to do as the commonwealth's attorney,” she says.

Kimberly Baird

Baird wants to address the recent increase in crimes and focus more on youth outreach.

"My plan is to try to do what I can to figure out what's going on with these young people and what's going on with this rise in crime, and this increase of gun violence. And I think one of the things that we have to do is start when they're younger,” explains Baird.

Baird is not the only Black woman making history in the state this week. Angela Evans, Fayette County's new county attorney, is also the first person of color in the state to hold that position.

Angela Evans

"Representation is so important so everyone can believe that they can achieve even their wildest dream,” says Evans.

In her new role, Evans says she'll continue working to connect people to government.

"It's an institution that's complicated and I want to be able to dispel the myths, and take some of the mystery out of it, and let people regain faith in the court system,” she says.

Angela Evans

With a background and experience in social work, law, as a council member, and more, Evans wants to continue to make the city so many call home a safe place.

"I want our city to be safe, I want people to again understand government. I want to be a part of instilling faith back in the judicial system and I’m just so excited to do that,” says Evans.

Kimberly Baird and Angela Evans, both Lexington natives, share that they are ready to continue serving the community in their new roles.

Both women will be sworn in this week and their new roles will begin on October 1.