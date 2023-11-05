Two dead after house fire in Perry County

BULAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after a house fire in the Burlan community of Perry County on Saturday.

According to a release, the Kentucky State Police were called to assist in a fatal house fire on Hornet Cove Drive at around 1:19 p.m. on Saturday. Upon the arrival of troopers, detectives, and firefighters at the scene, they discovered the body of 45-year-old Jamie Stacy inside.

Another unidentifiable body was also discovered inside the house and taken to the state Medical Examiners office for identification and autopsy.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway.