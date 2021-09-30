Two dead, at least seven injured after Frankfort apartment fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead and at least seven are injured after an apartment fire in Frankfort, according to Deputy Mayor Katrisha Waldridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene Thursday morning at Leawood Square Apartments.

We’re on our way to a structure fire on Leawood Dr. in Frankfort (photos show it appears to be in an apartment) Fire department says all crews were called out, and other counties were called in for backup. @LEX18News — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) September 30, 2021

Devastating news at the scene of this apartment fire in Frankfort. Deputy mayor Katrisha Waldridge says two confirmed dead, at least seven injured. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/YHMP4OnOXO — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) September 30, 2021

