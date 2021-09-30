Watch
Two dead, at least seven injured after Frankfort apartment fire

Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 11:50:59-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead and at least seven are injured after an apartment fire in Frankfort, according to Deputy Mayor Katrisha Waldridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene Thursday morning at Leawood Square Apartments.

