Two dead following Pulaski County shooting, police searching for suspect

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they believe is responsible for killing two people in Science Hill.

According to police, they responded to a call of a shooting victim on Raleigh Road on Tuesday around 11:47 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 67-year-old Ardyth Prather Jr., who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, along with Mr. Prather's wife, 65-year-old Joann Prather, who had been shot and stabbed but was still alive.

Mrs. Prather was treated at the scene but transported by helicopter to Lexington. Police say her condition is unknown at this time.

After further investigation, police discovered a neighboring residence had blood on the door. According to police, 43-year-old Ardyth Prather III was found dead inside the home.

Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Austin Prather, who is the son and grandson of the victims.

Police say he fled the scene in a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant will be issued later today for Prather, charging him with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to officials.

Several agencies responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 606-678-5145.