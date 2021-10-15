Two dead, two injured after collision in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have died and two others are injured after a collision on a Scott County road last week.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the collision at around 7:00 a.m. Friday, October 8 near 1851 Long Lick Pike between Glass Pike and Lloyd Road.

Steven Ketterer, of Stamping Ground, was operating a blue 2001 Chevrolet 3500 dually truck and was driving inbound on Long Lick. Ketterer told officers he was briefly distracted and looked away from the roadway and when he looked back up, he was in the other lane and hit a silver Chevrolet passenger car head-on.

28-year-old Kristin Charron was the driver of the other vehicle. She died after being transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital. Two 9-year-old juveniles were in the back seat of the silver car. 9-year-old Sophia Sturgill died from injuries due to the collision, and the other child suffered moderate injuries.

Wet roads, dense fog, and seat belt usage are considered factors in this collision.

The Georgetown/ Scott County Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the collision.