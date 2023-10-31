Two die from injuries sustained in Lexington apartment fire

UPDATE:

The Lexington Fire Department has confirmed that two residents have died after suffering critical injuries in an apartment fire.

ORIGINAL:

Two people have been taken to a hospital with critical injuries after an apartment fire on Sunday, according to the Lexington Fire Department (LFD).

According to an official with the department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Malabu Drive at 3:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy black smoke coming from one apartment.

It was discovered that two occupants inside the apartment were brought out and taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire was contained in one apartment that sustained heavy damage, according to the LFD.

No other details have been released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.