(LEX 18) — Two earthquakes were reported early Thursday morning.

The first earthquake occurred on the Breathitt and Wolfe County line around 3:30 a.m. EST Thursday, according to the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information.

The second one was reported around 5:30 a.m. EST Thursday. It occurred in Pike County and the epicenter was about four miles north of Coal Run Village.

The magnitude of the first earthquake was a 2.3 and the second was a 2.6.