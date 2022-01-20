Two hospitalized after vehicle fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman and child are in the hospital after a car fire in Lexington.

According to Lexington fire crews on the scene, there was a single car injury collision on Old Todds Road and Pinewood Court.

The car hit a concrete bridge head on. Crews say it looked as if the driver never touched the brakes.

The car eventually caught on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

It is reported that an adult and child were in the car at the time. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact of the car was so severe that it shoved the battery up in the engine.

The investigation is ongoing.