Two hurt, one missing after car goes into Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Fire Department reports that two people are hurt and one person is missing after a car went into the Kentucky River Friday evening.

They say a car coming from Madison County on Old Richmond Road went off the road near the Old Clays Ferry bridge and into the water.

Two men were able to get out of the vehicle and were taken to a local hospital.

One woman was not found and police assume it will be a recovery. Responders found the vehicle but say the woman was not in it.

Responders are suspending operations overnight for safety reasons and will resume in the morning around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.