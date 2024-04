LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Daniel Court and Cummins Court.

According to Lexington police, no victims were located at the scene, but shortly after, two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the injuries from the gunshot wounds are non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.