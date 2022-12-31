Two injured in shooting at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened this morning at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

According to LMPD, they received a call of a shooting at the Expo Center around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person who had a gunshot wound.

Officials say one victim was taken to University Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a juvenile was also injured with a graze wound and was taken to Audubon Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call 502-574-LMPD.

This story was originally reported by WDRB in Louisville.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.