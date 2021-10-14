Two injured in shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Centre Parkway and Honey Jay Court.

Police say they found two people—a man and woman—both injured and taken to the hospital. One with life-threatening injuries, the other with wounds that are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are working on a description of the suspect.

If you have any information, contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app available here.

