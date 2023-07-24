Watch Now
Two juveniles dead following single-vehicle crash in Floyd County, KSP investigating

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two juveniles are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Floyd County on Sunday around 2:25 a.m.

According to KSP, the collision occurred on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek community.

After an initial investigation, police found that 20-year-old Marcus Auxier was driving a pickup truck, when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The two juveniles were passengers in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner.

Police say four other occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

