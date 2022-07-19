LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Keys Tavern is reopening on South Limestone, less than 900 feet away from its original home.

The new location is on South Limestone between Clubhouse and CD Central.

Two Keys Tavern closed in July 2020 after filing for bankruptcy earlier that month. The search then began for a new location.

As renovations near completion, a reopening date is set for late summer 2022. Renovations include multiple patios, a rooftop feature, and an underground taproom that will open late 2022.

The original signage, along with the countless pieces of UK sports memorabilia, was “kept in a safe place” for the new location.