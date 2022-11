BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have died after a house caught fire in Berea, according to the Madison County coroner.

The coroner says it happened at 11:18 p.m. Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. He says a man and woman were found dead inside the home.

Officials are working to identify the victims through an autopsy from the Frankfort State Medical Examiner.

It's unclear what sparked the fire. Their cause of death has not been released.