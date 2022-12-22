Two Lexington murder suspects arraigned Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Suspects in two Lexington homicide cases were arraigned Wednesday in Fayette County District Court.

Hubert Riley, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen, according to police. He also faces five counts of wanton endangerment, and counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

Riley and a 15-year-old are accused of firing guns into a car on Colonnade Drive on Dec. 10, according to court records. Mammen, who was in the car, died of her injuries. Bullets also struck two vehicles and three occupied homes in the area, according to court records.

Riley was arrested Tuesday after officers spotted him in the Euclid Avenue area, according to police.

At Riley’s arraignment on Wednesday, a judge kept his bond at $750,000. He’s set to be back in court on Dec. 27.

Kamond Deshawn Taylor, 31, was also arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Police announced last summer that he’d been charged with murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Ali Robinson.

Taylor was transferred to the Fayette County Detention Center on Tuesday from a prison in Michigan, where he was serving a sentence for unrelated charges, according to court and jail records.

At Wednesday’s arraignment, Taylor’s bond was set at $750,000. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 28.