LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two police officers are in the hospital after they were injured during a training at Lexington Police Mounted Unit Stables at Coolavin Park.

Lexington police tell us fire crews responded to reports of two officers being injured during a training around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say both officers were transported to the hospital with what's being reported as non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing, stay with us for the latest updates.