Two men found guilty in 2020 homicide on August Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men were found guilty Thursday evening for a 2020 homicide on Augusta Court.

A judge found Anthony Asay guilty of intentional murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. A jury recommends 30 years in prison.

Dillon Stewart was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. A jury recommends 10 years in prison.

A final sentencing is set for April 10.

The homicide happened at an apartment on Augusta Court in December 2020. The body was taken to Washington County according to police.

After searching the apartment, police discovered someone had suffered significant traumatic injuries there. Officers later located the remains of the victim, who was identified as Donald Foster, 57, of Lexington.

The investigation also showed Asay and Foster had been in an argument, which resulted to Foster's death.

Asay and Stewart disposed of Foster's body along with evidence, according to police. Foster had lived in the same apartment building, but in a different apartment.

According to officials, Asay and Stewart allegedly cut the carpet in the apartment, rolled Foster's body in it, put him in a pickup truck and then dumped his body in a rural, wooded area in Washington County.

Foster had blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma. Officials have described the murder weapon as a metal object.

Foster was never reported missing and officials said that someone who had specific details about what happened came forward to police.