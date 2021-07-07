Two men hailed as heroes for saving man from burning car on Kentucky highway

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Wayne County men are being called heroes for pulling another man to safety out of a burning truck.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office posted photos of what took place on their Facebook page.

The sheriff says just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man was in an accident on Highway 92. Two witnesses ran over, broke a window, and pulled the driver out of the overturned truck before it was engulfed in flames.

The driver, Rodney Russell, says something on the vehicle broke, leading to the crash.

Russell was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There's no word on his condition.